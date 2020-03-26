Kidnappers Free Enyimba FC Star Dayo Ojo

Enyimba FC star, Dayo Ojo, and Abia Comet’s Benjamin Iluyomade have been released by their abductors after they were kidnapped on Sunday.

Dayo and Benjamin were kidnapped while coming back from their teams camp on Sunday following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

They were abducted along the Benin-Owo Expressway but three days after, they were released, according to a statement from Enyimba.

“GREAT BIG NEWS!” The club also tweeted on their verified handle. “Our midfielder man, Dayo Ojo has regained freedom from his kidnappers.”

Their release followed combined efforts from the Aba-based club and their families.

The duo have been reunited with their families, the club’s statement further explained.

Ojo has seven caps for the Super Eagles and featured at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) were Nigeria placed second.