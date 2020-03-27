BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister made the announcement on Twitter saying: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Johnson said he is self-isolating and working from home. He said thanks to “the wizardry of modern technology” he will continue to lead the national fightback against the virus.

He thanked the NHS and everybody working to keep the country going through the pandemic and re-emphasised that staying at home is crucial to curbing the spread of the virus.

According to Sky News, Downing Street said Mr Johnson had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, having been experiencing “mild symptoms” on Thursday.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the statement added.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

According to the latest figures, 463 people have died from the virus and more than 9,500 people have been infected. London makes up a third of the UK total.