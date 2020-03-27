Advertisement

BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated March 27, 2020

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference addressing the government’s response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London on March 12, 2020. Britain on Thursday said up to 10,000 people in the UK could be infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, as it announced new measures to slow the spread of the pandemic.
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister made the announcement on Twitter saying: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

 

Johnson said he is self-isolating and working from home. He said thanks to “the wizardry of modern technology” he will continue to lead the national fightback against the virus.

He thanked the NHS and everybody working to keep the country going through the pandemic and re-emphasised that staying at home is crucial to curbing the spread of the virus.

According to Sky News, Downing Street said Mr Johnson had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, having been experiencing “mild symptoms” on Thursday.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the statement added.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

According to the latest figures, 463 people have died from the virus and more than 9,500 people have been infected. London makes up a third of the UK total.



