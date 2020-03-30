Lockdown: Your ID Card Is Your Pass, Lai Mohammed Tells Journalists

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Identity cards issued to journalists would serve as their pass.

The minister advised all working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to use their valid Identity Cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by the President in the two states and the FCT.

READ ALSO: Lagos State Discharges Five COVID-19 Patients

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, he said the clarification becomes necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.