LIVE: Presidential Task Force Gives Update On COVID-19

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is giving an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The briefing is ongoing in Abuja with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, giving the opening remark.

Also at the gathering are the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, as well as Mr Lai Mohammed (Minister of Information and Culture), Mrs Zainab Ahmed (Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning), and Mr Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation).

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, is also among those who briefed reporters at the gathering.

