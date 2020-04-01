Sports Minister Mourns As Paralympic Gold Medalist Ndidi Nwosu Dies

Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist, Ndidi Nwosu, has died after battle with illness.

Ndidi’s death was confirmed by a former President of the Nigeria Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), Queen Uboh-Idris.

According to Uboh-Idris, she was called and informed of the development which took place on March 1st in Owerri by the husband of the powerlifter, Ikechukwu Nwosu.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Three Suspected Cases Test Negative In Delta

She told Brila FM that Ndidi sustained an injury from the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has had two surgeries.

Explaining further, Uboh added that after the surgeries, Ndidi was never the same, saying that that was why she did not participate in the last World Cup.

Speaking further, she said the late powerlifter started a business after the surgery but could not manage it well due to her health challenges, describing her as humble and easy-going.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the late Ndidi, describing her death as a great loss to the sports family.

Mr. Dare in a tweet on his official handle on Wednesday, said Ndidi represented Nigeria well in several international competitions and had an excellent medal record.

“The death of NDIDI NWOSU, a powerlifter who represented her country, Nigeria excellently at different international competitions is painful,” the sports minister said.

“A great loss to the sports family. She had an excellent medal record. She will be remembered as a patriot who gave her best to her country.”