BREAKING: Nigeria Records Ten New Cases Of COVID-19, One New Death Recorded

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed ten new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 224.

Of the ten new cases, six are in Lagos, two are in Edo, while the other two are in the FCT.

Currently, five persons have died from the disease while 27 others have recovered so far and have been discharged.

