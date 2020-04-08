COVID-19: Kaduna Quarantine Law Violators To Spend 14 Days In Isolation Facility

The Kaduna State Government has warned travellers trying to breach its Quarantine Law to desist from such acts or face 14 days in an isolation facility.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, gave the warning at the end of a meeting of the State COVID-19 Standing Committee.

The Commissioner noted that the order will be effective from Thursday, April 9.

Aruwan explained that all entry points into the state will be barricaded, as only authorised persons will be given passage, while those who are denied entry, will be asked to return to where they were coming from.

He, therefore, advised individuals without valid passes to cancel their plans to travel to the state as security agencies have been directed to turn people back at entry points into the state.

Affected routes include the Kaduna-Abuja road, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, Kachia road, the Bwari-Jere-Kagarko road, Gumel-Kwoi-Keffi road, Zaria-Funtua road and the Jos-Manchock road.