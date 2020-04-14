COVID-19: Katsina Govt Orders Civil Servants To Report To Work

Katsina State Government has directed civil servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to continue to report to work from ten o’clock in the morning to two o’clock in the afternoon on weekdays.

In a statement by the Head of the state civil service, Idris Usman Tune, the directive was sequel to approval from the state governor, Aminu Masari on the effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Mr. Tune also asked the civil servants to maintain the status quo and continue offering skeletal services to members of the general public until further notice.

He explained that the state government is making frantic efforts through relevant bodies and institutions to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

The Head of Service, therefore, appealed to the workers to practice social distancing, washing of hands in their various places of work and use of sanitizers at all times.

He expressed optimism that the workers will not only maintain regular hygiene but help to educate the populace on the way forward in curtailing the spread of the dreaded virus.