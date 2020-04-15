Victims Support Fund (VSF) Distributes Food, Medicine To IDPs

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Victims Support Fund (VSF) on Tuesday commenced door-to-door distribution of food and medical consumables.

Beneficiaries of the free distribution include Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and vulnerable people in communities within the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Chairman of the VSF task force on COVID-19, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji told Channels Television that the aim of the exercise is to provide palliatives to the IDPs and the vulnerable as well as institutions and agencies.

READ ALSO: Lagos State Records Seventh Coronavirus Death

She added that the VSF task force is working closely with all the relevant agencies at the Federal, State and Local Government levels to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are photos of beneficiaries at Malaysian Gardens IDP Camp located in Apo district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.