Fire Kills 14 People At Borno IDP Camp, Buhari Mourns

At least 14 people have been killed by fire at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno State.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday evening in Ngala Local Government Area of the state, also left many others injured.

However, the circumstances that led to the inferno have yet to be ascertained.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the casualty figure in a statement.

“President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday evening described as ‘extremely horrifying’, the news of the death of 14 persons and injury to many from a fire incident at an IDP camp in Ngala, Borno State,” the statement said.

The President who mourned the victims ordered the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to investigate the incident.

He also asked the ministry to report the circumstances that led to the incident and advise on how a future occurrence would be averted.

President Buhari directed that urgently needed assistance be immediately given to the victims and prayed to Allah for the repose of the souls of those whose lives were lost.

He also wished the injured persons quick recovery.