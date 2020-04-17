LIVE: Presidential Task Force Briefing On COVID-19

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has commenced its daily briefing, giving an update on the situation of the coronavirus in the country.

The Secretary-General of the Federation and Chairman of the task force, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remark after which the Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, gave his own address.

Also in attendance is the Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and other top government officials.