Advertisement

LIVE: Presidential Task Force Briefing On COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 17, 2020

 

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has commenced its daily briefing, giving an update on the situation of the coronavirus in the country.

The Secretary-General of the Federation and Chairman of the task force, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remark after which the Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, gave his own address.

Also in attendance is the Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and other top government officials.



More on Local

Lockdown Order: Wike Announces Arrest, Quarantine of 22 Exxon Mobil Workers

COVID-19: Gombe Sets Up Two Isolation Centres

COVID-19: Nasarawa Relaxes Curfew To Enable Residents Buy Foodstuffs

Senate President Ahmad Lawan Mourns Victims Of Borno IDP Fire, Lockdown Extrajudicial Killings

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement