Just In: Fresh Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Bauchi

A fresh case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Bauchi state after 2 weeks without any new case.

The latest patient is a staff of the World Health Organisation who has a travel history to Kano.

This was made known in a press statement released from the office of the Bauchi State Commissioner of health Aliyu Maigoro who says the building housing the World Health Organisation and UNICEF has been decontaminated and sealed for two weeks.

Also, all persons who came in contact with the new COVID-19 patient both in Kano and Bauchi are being traced.

In the meantime, five cornavirus patients have been discharged in Bauchi state after testing negative twice.

So far, there are only two active cases in the state.