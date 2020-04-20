SGF, Anglican Primate Ask Nigerians To Intensify Prayers Against COVID-19

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has appealed to Nigerians, especially the religious leaders to intensify their prayers against coronavirus.

He urged the people to pray to God for his intervention in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, made the appeal when he received a delegation of religious leaders on Monday in Abuja.

The delegation led by the Anglican Primate, Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, was on a solidarity visit to the SGF on the efforts of the task force to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mustapha, the pandemic would have long destroyed Nigeria if not for God’s intervention.

He commended the delegation for the visit, describing the church as a place to seek comfort at trouble times such as this.

The SGF stated that it was time to pray more and there was no other better time for the church to show love to the people affected by the outbreak.

In his response, the Anglican Primate also called on the Christian community to intensify in their prayers against the pandemic.

He urged them to be their brothers’ keeper and exercise some patients with the Federal Government and others in the forefront battling coronavirus.

Archbishop Ndukuba told the SGF that the delegation’s visit was to declare its support for the various decisions taken by the PTF.

He explained that they have also come to donate some medical consumables, including hand sanitisers, hand gloves, and masks to the fight against COVID-19.

Members of the delegation also used the opportunity to convey their condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.