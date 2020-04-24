COVID-19: Ogun State Launches Protective Glass Box For Sample Collection

The Ogun State Government has launched the protective glass box which was recently unveiled for health workers in the State to collect samples for testing for the COVID-19.

The glass box is a Walk-in & Drive-through Testing Centre located at the Ijamido Town Hall, in Ota.

According to an analysis given by the State Ministry of Health, the protective glass box, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, has the advantage of being reliable against infections, unlike disposable Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) with boots, which at the point of removal may put the geared worker at risk.

To ensure its reliability against the risk of infection for collection officers, the built-in hand gloves are disinfected by standby trained hygienists after each sample is collected.

The testing centre has welcomed a number of suspected patients, most of whom presented themselves on reasonable grounds.

Their samples are immediately transferred for testing, with results getting ready within a shorter time than it used to take before this laudable innovation.