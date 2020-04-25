COVID-19: Kano Govt Orders One Million Face Masks

The Kano State Government says it has placed an order for the production of one million face masks as part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made this known while addressing journalists in the state on Saturday.

The move is in line with the government’s plan to make the wearing of face masks compulsory.

“We have also directed all the 44 local governments in the state to produce face masks for their people,” the governor said.

The governor commended frontline health workers for their courage and determination to fight the pandemic and assured them that his administration is committed to ensuring their safety.

Meanwhile, the government has also set up 10 mobile courts to try violators of the lockdown order in the state.

The state government has since shut all of its borders. To ensure compliance with the measures, Governor Ganduje said the state has started registering constables to support the police.

According to the NCDC data, Kano State currently has 73 COVID-19. However, the agency’s testing centre in the state, which is located at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital has stopped operation due to a lack of testing kits.

Since the centre halted operations, no new case has been reported for the state since April 21 and the state now has to send samples to the nation’s capital, Abuja, for testing.

In his briefing on Saturday, Governor Ganduje said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is doing its best to resuscitate the testing centre in the state.

He appealed to the Federal Government to set up additional testing centres in the state due to the number of cases it has and its population.

The governor thanked the Nigeria National Petroleum Company for the supply of an ambulance and other kits to be used in the state and assurance that they will be used judiciously.