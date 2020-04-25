COVID-19 Testing: NCDC Unveils Two New Molecular Labs

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Saturday the inclusion of two new molecular labs into the country’s laboratory network for COVID-19 testing.

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC said the labs were located at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, and the Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna.

We’re proud to announce the inclusion of 2 new labs to the molecular laboratory network for #COVID19 at 🧪Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto

🧪Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna This brings the number of labs with capacity to test for #COVID19 to 15 pic.twitter.com/HEzLh7U739 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 25, 2020

This brings the number of labs that can test for the virus in the country to 15.

The NCDC has said it is ramping up testing for the virus nationwide.

Experts maintain increased testing is key to defeating the virus.

On Friday, Nigeria’s virus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark.