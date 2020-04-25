Advertisement

COVID-19 Testing: NCDC Unveils Two New Molecular Labs

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated April 25, 2020
NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu holds a meeting with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma in Owerri on April 18, 2020.

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Saturday the inclusion of two new molecular labs into the country’s laboratory network for COVID-19 testing.

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC said the labs were located at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, and the Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna.

 

This brings the number of labs that can test for the virus in the country to 15.

The NCDC has said it is ramping up testing for the virus nationwide.

Experts maintain increased testing is key to defeating the virus.

On Friday, Nigeria’s virus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark.



