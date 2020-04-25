Eleven Persons Die In Kano Within 24 Hours

At least eleven persons have died in Kano within the last 24 hours, according to local sources.

The cause of death is not yet known, but it might not be unrelated to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Among the dead is the regional manager of a first-generation bank, who was said to have been awaiting his COVID-19 test result.

The coordinator of the Kano technical response team for COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, confirmed the deaths.

However, he said the deaths cannot be linked to COVID-19 until investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 testing laboratory in Kano state has remained shut for the past three days following reported lack of testing materials.

Some of the staff in the laboratory were also said to have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the shutting down of the facility.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kano has recorded 73 COVID-19 infections as of April 24.

On Wednesday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the state had recorded only one COVID-19 death.

Mr Ganduje had been responding to reports of multiple deaths within Kano.

“You know that there is a lot of fake news going around and we have already started arresting all those who are peddling such rumours.

“The death recorded from coronavirus is only one and the NCDC is aware of that,” Ganduje said.