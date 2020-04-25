Lagos Approves E-Lecture Portals For State-Owned Tertiary Institutions

The Lagos State government has approved special e-portals that will allow the state tertiary institutions to commence online lectures as part of measures to reduce the impact of Coronavirus on education.

The seven schools that are expected to benefit from the initiative are: Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Lagos College of Health Technology and Lagos State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the virtual classes to ensure physical distancing among students and their lecturers.

According to the government, the move will also help in the maintenance of the state’s tertiary academic calendar despite lockdown occasioned by the pandemic.

All students were, therefore, advised to maximise the unique opportunity to keep themselves engaged while the pandemic lasts.