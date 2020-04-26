COVID-19: Intra, Inter State Movement Of People And Vehicles Remains Banned – Niger Govt

The Niger State Government has reiterated that the lockdown and other measures put in place by Government such as intra and inter-state movement of people and vehicles remains banned.

Public and Private Schools as well as Tertiary Institutions are also to remain closed while social activities that involve more than twenty people stand prohibited.

A statement issued by Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane further disclosed that movement within border areas remain restricted and monitored except for those on essential services, stressing that even those eligible to cross into the State will be examined and screened thoroughly by medical personnel.

The Chairman announced that the wearing of face mask in public places in Niger State is now mandatory, adding that “Wearing of face mask by residents of the State is very important. It is for personal protection and prevents the spread of coronavirus and other related ailments’’.

The SSG further stated that while the lockdown is still enforce, however apart from those on essential services, certain critical services such as food vendors, water vendors, supermarkets, kiosk owners and farmers will be allowed to operate on the condition that they will wear face mask, observe social distancing, provide hand washing facilities and other precautionary measures.

In addition, every person that is coming into the public will be compelled to wear face mask and violators of this directive will be prosecuted by Mobile Court, the statement added.

The SSG disclosed that time to time there will be review of the application of the measures taken by Government with a view to reducing hardship being experienced by people as a result of the lockdown and other precautionary measures.

Ahmed Matane stated that the State Task Force on COVID-19 has a duty to work closely with all relevant stakeholders in order to ensure that everything is been done to contain the spread of the virus in the State, adding that security agencies should ensure strict compliance to all the directives given by the State Government.