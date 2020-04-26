COVID-19: Lagos Govt To Distribute Three Million Face Masks To The Vulnerable

The Lagos Government has said it is producing three million face masks for distribution to the vulnerable in the state.

This was revealed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos in a tweet on his official handle on Sunday as the state prepares for compulsory wearing of face masks.

While restating that face mask protects people from droplets from coughing and sneezing, Sanwo-Olu noted that it should be used in conjunction with social distancing as well as other safety guides to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms,” the governor tweeted.

“Face masks, combined with frequent hand washing, being conscious about NOT touching our face, as well as #SocialDistancing, are effective in slowing the spread. The state government is currently producing about 3 million facemasks for distribution to the vulnerable.”

Also, he explained that “N95 & surgical masks help our medical workers stay safe while cloth masks made to specifications that will be released by @LSMOH combined with other guidelines will help protect our residents from #COVID19 The virus is in our communities, let’s take this seriously.”

As at 11:55 pm on April 25, Lagos State has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the country – 689 –according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Of the said figure, 548 are active while 122 have been discharged with 19 deaths equally recorded.