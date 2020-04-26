Osun State Records Two Deaths From COVID-19 Complications

Osun state government has recorded two deaths from twelve confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus out of 167 tests conducted in the state.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola disclosed this while briefing the media at the government house, Osogbo.

The governor disclosed that out of the twelve confirmed cases, 6 are returnees from Benin republic, 1from lbadan in Oyo state, 3 are the state health officials, while 2 who arrived Osun from Lagos state with underlying ailments lost their lives to the virus.

Oyetola hinted that protocols of burial will be strictly followed according to instructions from NCDC before the dead victims are buried and also added that contract tracing will immediately begin.