We Have Discharged 123 COVID-19 Patients – Lagos Govt

A total of 123 people who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have fully recovered in the Lagos State.

The State Ministry of Health disclosed this on Saturday in its situation report on the disease.

In a tweet via its verified Twitter handle, the ministry revealed that six more patients have recovered from the disease after testing negative twice to COVID-19.

According to the ministry, the newly recovered patients comprise three females and three males.

It stated that they were discharged to reunite with the society after receiving treatment at the isolation facility of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“The number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now 123,” the tweet read.

The ministry tweeted hours before the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In an early-morning tweet on Sunday, the NCDC said 33 new infections were reported in Lagos while Borno recorded 18 more cases.

Other states were Osun – 12, Katsina – nine, Kano – four, Ekiti – four, Edo – three, Bauchi – three, and Imo – one.

As of 11:55pm on April 25, Nigeria has a total of 1,182 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 222 patients discharged and 35 deaths.

