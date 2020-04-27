Four New COVID-19 Measures Announced By President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended the COVID-19 lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and the FCT by one week.

Although the lockdown will be gradually lifted from May 4, he announced four new measures that will ensure the COVID-19 virus spread is mitigated.

To be sure, these new measures will only start to apply after May 4 and will not apply to Kano, which has been locked down for two weeks.

The new measures include an overnight curfew, a ban on interstate travel, a partial and controlled ban on interstate movement of goods and the mandatory use of face-masks, physical distancing and personal hygiene.

President Buhari’s four new measures are spelt out below in full: