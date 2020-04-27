Advertisement
Kano Confirms Two More COVID-19 Deaths
The Kano State government has confirmed the death of two more patients who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
The state Ministry of Health announced this in a tweet, saying that was the situation in Kano as of 12:15pm on Monday.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that have died in the state to three.
However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has yet to update its figure for Kano.
A total of 77 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kano while the state has yet to record any recovery from the disease.
As at 12:15pm 27th April 2020, @KanostateNg records an additional 2 deaths of #COVID19#StayHomeSaveLives #StaySafeNigeria pic.twitter.com/VcPeqJEmuJ
— Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) April 27, 2020
The tweet by the state government came hours after the NCDC confirmed 91 new infections in its latest update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
In an early-morning tweet on Monday, the health agency noted that Taraba recorded six cases while Kebbi, Ebonyi, and Bayelsa recorded one infection each – the first to be reported in the states.
Other states where new cases were reported are Lagos – 43, Kaduna – five, Gombe – five; the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – three.
The rest include Bauchi – three, Ondo – three, Oyo – three, Edo – three, Rivers – three, Osun – two, Sokoto – eight, and Akwa Ibom – one.
This brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country to 1,273, with the death toll also rising to 40 while 239 people have been discharged.
A total of 32 states, and the FCT have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 while the NCDC also revealed that four states recorded new deaths.
They are Osun – two, Oyo – one, Rivers – one, and Katsina – one.
