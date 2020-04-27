Kano Confirms Two More COVID-19 Deaths

The Kano State government has confirmed the death of two more patients who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The state Ministry of Health announced this in a tweet, saying that was the situation in Kano as of 12:15pm on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that have died in the state to three.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has yet to update its figure for Kano.

A total of 77 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kano while the state has yet to record any recovery from the disease.

The tweet by the state government came hours after the NCDC confirmed 91 new infections in its latest update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In an early-morning tweet on Monday, the health agency noted that Taraba recorded six cases while Kebbi, Ebonyi, and Bayelsa recorded one infection each – the first to be reported in the states.

Other states where new cases were reported are Lagos – 43, Kaduna – five, Gombe – five; the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – three.

The rest include Bauchi – three, Ondo – three, Oyo – three, Edo – three, Rivers – three, Osun – two, Sokoto – eight, and Akwa Ibom – one.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country to 1,273, with the death toll also rising to 40 while 239 people have been discharged.

A total of 32 states, and the FCT have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 while the NCDC also revealed that four states recorded new deaths.

They are Osun – two, Oyo – one, Rivers – one, and Katsina – one.