President Buhari To Address The Nation At 8pm Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm.

This is according to a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity.

In his communique, the media aide urged all television, radio and other electronic media stations to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

The President is expected to address Nigerians on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as some residents in Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory expect to know whether the lockdown would be extended or not.

There are way over a million positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed across the world, with thousands of deaths recorded in many countries.