CBN Extends Minimum Capital Requirement Deadlines For Microfinance Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadlines for compliance with the revised minimum capital requirements by Microfinance Banks (MFBs) in the country.

This is contained in a circular to all microfinance banks dated April 29 and signed by the Director of CBN Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo.

Amugo noted that the apex bank had issued a set of deadlines in an earlier circular dated March 7, 2019.

He explained that the review was a result of the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on economic activities in the country.

According to the CBN official, the new directive affects microfinance banks operating in rural, unbanked and under-banked areas, urban and high-density banked areas, as well as the state and national MFBs.

Read the circular issued by the nation’s financial regulator below: