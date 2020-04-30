Advertisement

PHOTOS: EU Begins Distribution Of Food Items To 1,200 Households

Updated April 30, 2020
In one of the pictures merged, EU’s Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, is seen washing his hands at Karimajiji community in Abuja on April 30, 2020.

 

 

The European Union has commenced the distribution of food items to vulnerable households in Nigeria.

EU’s Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, flagged off the distribution on Thursday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Karlsen explained that the intervention, targeted at 1,200 vulnerable households, was to support the Nigerian government in its bid to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

Speaking at Karimajiji community in Abuja, the EU ambassador stated that 25 per cent of the items would be targeted at people living with disabilities.

According to him, the remaining 70 per cent part is for widows and other vulnerable persons.

The EU also donated a handwashing system to the people of Karimajiji, as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

See more photos below:

Officials of the European Union arrive in Karimajiji, a community in Abuja on April 30, 2020.
EU’s Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, washes his hands at Karimajiji community in Abuja on April 30, 2020.



