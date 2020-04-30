Sarkin Kano Meets PTF, Asks For More Palliatives To Sate The Needy

Sarkin Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has urged the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to avail more palliatives for the masses in Kano State.

The traditional ruler made the call while addressing the committee sent to Kano to work hand-in-hand with the state government in order to identify the course and get a permanent solution to the mass deaths in Kano , as well as to come up with plans to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Sarkin Aminu while addressing the task force who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the swift response to the situation in Kano and asked for more collaborative efforts to end the spread of the pandemic.

“I wish to respectfully commend Mr President for his swift response to the situation in Kano, please extend my gratitude to Mr President and assure him that at the level of traditional institutions, we will continue to do our best in sensitizing the people on the dangers of the coronavirus.”

The Sarkin Kano further urged the task force to ensure that proper investigations are carried out regarding the mysterious deaths across the state.

“We are equally concerned about the situations our people may find themselves in due to the restrictions, we therefore request that more measures be put in place to assist the less privileged whose livelihoods depends on daily basis businesses”