Advertisement
Sarkin Kano Says Deaths In State Not Connected To COVID-19
The Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has confirmed that the mass deaths reported in Kano State were not from COVID-19 as some have alleged.
In a statement on Sunday the Sarkin noted that he was informed by the State’s Ministry of Health that the ‘mysterious’ deaths earlier reported in Kano State were not as a result of COVID-19 outbreak.
He prayed for the reposed, asking Allah that their of souls may be forgiven.
The Sarkin also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, urging Kano residents to adhere to all the directives by the National Centre for Disease Control and other health agencies that are authorities on the subject matter.
READ ALSO: Kaduna State Govt Extends Lockdown By 30 Days
Below is the full speech by the Sarkin Kano.
My people may the peace and blessing of Allah be upon you all.
We wish to inform you that, the Kano state ministry of health has informed us about the update on the outbreak of COVID-19 in various places across the state.
This report is really important, the report has further confirmed to us that COVID-19 is real and that as of today about 73 people have tested positive for the pandamic.
My people, with regards to this situation, it had become necessary for us to remind you on the need to follow all the necessary medical advice.
You all must stay away from over crowded places, wash your hands regularly with soap and use face mask.
We also urge you to avoid stigmatisation on people with the infection, avoid fake news that may likely create panic among our people.
I equally call on you to look after your children and make sure they do not continue to play football on the streets, once you notice any symptoms please do not hesitate to report such to medical experts.
My people, I call on you to remain calm, and continue to pray for Allah’s intervention. I therefore want to use this opportunity to condole the family of those who lost lives recently.
We were equally informed by the ministry that the deaths were not as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
We therefore pray for the repose of the souls who lost their lives, may Almighty Allah forgive them, those infected, we pray for their quick recovery.
May almighty Allah continue to protect us.
More on Coronavirus
Advertisement