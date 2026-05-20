Four Die As Vehicle Plunges Into Dam In Kano

No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead after a Golf Wagon carrying about 10 passengers plunged into Tomas Dam in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at about 7:10 p.m. after the Kano State Fire Service received a distress call from a resident identified as Suleman.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi.

According to the statement, the vehicle was travelling from Kano to Roni in Jigawa State when it lost control and crashed into the dam, trapping all the occupants.

Personnel of the Fire Service from the Danbatta station were immediately deployed to the scene and rescued the passengers from the submerged vehicle.

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The statement said four of the victims were recovered unconscious and were later confirmed dead at the hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Shamsiya Miko, aged about 35, and Fatima Danlami, aged about 40, while the identities of the other two victims had yet to be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

All the victims were taken to Danbatta General Hospital for treatment and other necessary procedures.

Preliminary findings indicated that the accident was caused by a burst tyre, which reportedly made the driver lose control before the vehicle plunged into the dam.

The Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, expressed sadness over the incident and urged motorists to drive carefully.

He also appealed to the relevant authorities to repair the Tomas Dam embankment to prevent similar tragedies in the future.