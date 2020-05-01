Nigeria Reports Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported the highest figure of COVID-19 cases recorded in a day.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the agency revealed that a total of 204 new infections were reported across the country – the peak since the beginning of the outbreak in late February.

According to the health agency, Kano State also reported the highest number of infections in a single day, with 80 new cases.

Similarly, Lagos record 45 new infections, with 12 in Gombe, nine each in Bauchi and Sokoto, seven in Borno and Edo, as well as six cases in Ogun State.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also had four new cases, as well as Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, there were three more infections in Kaduna, two each in Oyo, Delta and Nasarawa, while Ondo and Kebbi states have one case each.

As of 11:50pm on Thursday, the total number of cases in Nigeria rose from 1,728 to 1,932.

The number of infected persons who lost the battle against COVID-19 also increased to 58, following the death of seven more patients.

On the good side, 12 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged following their full recovery from the disease.

The patients were discharged from the isolation centres in Lagos, bringing the number of persons that have recovered so far in the state to 199.

According to a tweet by the spokesman for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the recovered persons include nine males and three females and one of them is a foreign national.

Six of the patients were released from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, five from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and one from Ibeju-Lekki.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that have been discharged across the country to 319.