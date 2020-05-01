Several Boko Haram Terrorists Killed In Borno – Military

The Defence Headquarters says several Boko Haram terrorists have been killed with their logistics facilities destroyed at Parisu in the Sambisa forest area of Borno State.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the operation was carried out by Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday.

“The airstrike, which was executed as a precursor to further air and ground operations, was conducted after intelligence reports revealed that the terrorists had resumed use of the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against nearby troops’ locations.

“Recent aerial surveillance missions had also shown significant terrorist activities in the area whilst identifying some compounds housing the fighters and their logistics items,” the statement read in part.

The defence spokesman noted that following intelligence reports, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the location, adding that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets took turns to engage the target area.

According to him, the Air Force “scored accurate bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.”

Enenche also reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to rid the nation of who he decried as enemies of the country.