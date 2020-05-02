COVID-19 Should Be A Wake-up Call For Rebuilding Of Nigeria’s Health System – Oyemade

The Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade, has said that the COVID-19 pandemic should be a wake-up call for the rebuilding of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He said this on Saturday during the Church’s annual Worker’s Day programme, The Platform.

This year’s edition, however, focussed on Nigeria’s battle against the COVID-19, so far.

While giving his address, Pastor Oyemade recalled how years ago, the University College Hospital, Ibadan, where his parents both worked as doctors, was ranked among the 10 best hospitals in the commonwealth nations.

But according to him, the current healthcare system is now nothing to be proud of.

He, however, says the current pandemic should be a wake-up call for the government to build sustainable infrastructure.

“My parents are both medical doctors and I was born while they were living on the premises of the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“The UCH, then, was regarded as one of the best 10 hospitals in the commonwealth nations, which included hospitals in England, Whales, Scotland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand,” Oyemade said.

“That showed the kind of health care system that was in Nigeria then. This shows how much we have dropped the ball on health care in this nation and I hope this time will serve as a wake-up call to this nation to lay emphasis upon rebuilding the infrastructure of the health system in this nation”.