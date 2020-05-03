Advertisement

Amotekun: Fayemi Appoints Ekiti Corps Commander, Others

Babajide Agbeyo  
Updated May 3, 2020
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, gives a speech at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti on October 5, 2019.

 

Governor Kayode Fayemi on Ekiti State has announced the appointment of Brig. General Joe Komolafe (retired) as the Commander of the newly established Amotekun corps.

Fayemi also approved the appointment of Hon Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board and the constitution of the State Security Network Agency Governing Board.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode.

According to the governor, the board is to be chaired by Mr Akin Aregbesola.

Other members of the board include Dr B.J Akin-Obasola, Mr Joel Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede (retired).

Governor Fayemi added that the appointments take immediate effect.

The bill for the establishment of the state Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps was signed into law by Governor Fayemi after scaling through the hurdles of legislative processes.



