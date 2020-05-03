Amotekun: Fayemi Appoints Ekiti Corps Commander, Others

Governor Kayode Fayemi on Ekiti State has announced the appointment of Brig. General Joe Komolafe (retired) as the Commander of the newly established Amotekun corps.

Fayemi also approved the appointment of Hon Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board and the constitution of the State Security Network Agency Governing Board.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode.

READ ALSO: Police Intercept 11 Sokoto Travellers At Osun-Ibadan Boundary

According to the governor, the board is to be chaired by Mr Akin Aregbesola.

Other members of the board include Dr B.J Akin-Obasola, Mr Joel Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede (retired).

Governor Fayemi added that the appointments take immediate effect.

The bill for the establishment of the state Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps was signed into law by Governor Fayemi after scaling through the hurdles of legislative processes.