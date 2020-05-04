Abducted Ekiti Commissioner Regains Freedom

Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Olabode Folorunso, who was abducted by unknown gunmen last week, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

The State Commissioner for Information in a press statement says the abducted commissioner was released on Monday(today) and has since rejoined his family.

The state government also sympathises with the family of Olatunji Omotosho, the Councillor who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction, on April the 26th.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Escaping Insurgents, Arrest High Profile Informants

Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is billed to receive Chief Olabode later today, affirms the State Government’s efforts to do everything possible to rid the State of criminal elements.

He urged the citizens of the State to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious movements and activities to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, or call the State emergency lines.