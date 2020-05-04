Lagos Judiciary Holds First Virtual Court Sitting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Lagos State Judiciary led by the Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba is holding its first virtual court sitting.

A judge of the Court, Justice Mojisola Dada is delivering her judgment in the criminal trial of the State against Olalekan Hammed.

The proceedings which started at 11 am is still underway with so many judges and lawyers watching at different locations.

A few members of the media were also invited to watch and report the proceedings.

Some judges who hooked up to the proceedings include Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, Justice Josephine Oyefeso, Justice Sherifat Solebo, Justice Afeez Dabiri.

Other participants from the bar include the State’s Attorney General & Minister of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo(SAN), the prosecutor, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey, and some senior advocates like Funke Adekoya, Tayo Oyetibo, Olukayode Enitan amongst others.

The virtual proceedings became necessary to ensure the continuity of court business following the shut down of the physical courts by the CJN as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 75 people have joined the proceedings online.