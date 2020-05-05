PHOTOS: Air Force Wings More Pilots, Restates Commitment To Security

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has reassured all Nigerians that the Air Force remains fully committed to the successful execution of its constitutional roles and will continue to meet its statutory responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

He gave the assurance while speaking in Abuja at the winging ceremony of NAF pilots on Tuesday.

He also explained that the quest for the Nigerian Air Force to fulfil the constitutional mandate of protecting the country’s airspace and ensuring peace and security of the nation has remained the motivating factor driving it to continuously seek ways to regularly improve the operational capacity of the service through training and retraining.

Abubakar added that the current national security situation requires that the force remains highly committed and focused.

The Air Force boss, therefore, urged the newly winged pilots to be willing, able and ready whenever they are called upon in the defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and interests.

See Photos below.