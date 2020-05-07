Advertisement

Tiwa Savage Teases New Album, ‘Celia’

Nebianet Usaini  
Updated May 7, 2020
A file photo of Tiwa Savage

 

 

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has announced the title to new her album, ‘Celia’ which will be released under Motown Records.

The announcement came some hours ago through Tiwa Savage’s Twitter account. She tweeted, “Album Time “Celia” UP NEXT.”

When she hosted a listening party for her single, ’49-99′ in 2019, she revealed in an interview that she will be releasing her album in the first quarter or second quarter of 2020.

In May 2019, she left Mavin Records and signed a deal with Universal Music Group (UMG), an American music company that has artistes like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga under the label.



