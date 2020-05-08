COVID-19: South African Airways To Continue Honouring Flight Obligations

South African Airways has announced that it will continue to honour its flight obligations to cargo and evacuation flight customers all through this month.

This is despite the clash in the expectations of the way forward for the ailing airlines which is already under business rescue.

In a statement, the airline says while the disputes are being ironed out ,evacuee passenger and cargo flights will continue all through May on a charter basis.

A meeting between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the business rescue practitioners are meeting today to chart the way forward.

Earlier it was announced that May 8 (today) will be the last day of operations for the airline.

South Africa Airways which was last run profitably in 2011, has been under business rescue since early this year after several government bail outs.

A request for a ten billion bailout to allow the airline stay afloat was rejected by treasury in March.