Emir Of Kano’s Uncle Dies After Brief Illness

Uncle to the Younger Emir of Kano and district head of Dawakin Kudu, Alhaji Yusuf Bayero has passed away at the age of 89.

According to the Kano emirate, he died after a brief illness and has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Alhaji Yusuf Bayero was among the three surviving children of late emir Abdullahi Bayero.

He is survived by one wife and 12 children.

Meanwhile, the Emirate has also confirmed the death of Sarkin Dogarai, Alhaji Muhammad Lawan who also died at the early hours of Sunday.

Late Muhammad Lawan also died in his residence after a brief illness.