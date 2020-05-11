Troops Raid Bandits’ Hideouts In Kaduna, Kill 17

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have killed 17 bandits in a raid on their hideouts in Kaduna State.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the bandits were killed in a joint clearance operation involving troops of Operations Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch, with air support from the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki.

Major General Enenche added that some other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds in the operation conducted around Mashigi Galbi, Damba community, and Kabarasha villages, all in Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, noted that three empty houses and a church building were partially damaged at Kabarasha village while pursuing the bandits.

“There was no civilian casualty. The Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets this unfortunate incident and a panel has been set up to investigate the occurrence in liaison with the Kaduna State Government,” said the DHQ spokesman.

He added, “The buildings have been identified with a view to providing adequate compensation to the owners.”

Meanwhile, calm has been restored to the area and a few people who initially fled the area due to fear of reprisal by bandits were said to have returned to the community.

Enenche assured the citizens that the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria would continue to work tirelessly to restore peace and security to the North West.

He also thanked them for their support and cooperation and encouraged them to continue to provide credible information that would facilitate the operations of the military.