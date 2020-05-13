Advertisement

Australia Treasurer Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Public Coughing Fit

Channels Television  
Updated May 13, 2020

 

Australia’s treasurer Josh Frydenberg tested negative for coronavirus, after suffering a coughing fit during a speech in parliament that left him breathless and straining for water.

“Yesterday I was tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“This morning I received the result of the test which was negative.”

Frydenberg’s voice croaked as he hacked and sniffed for a few awkward moments on Tuesday while trying to inform parliament in Canberra about the economic impact the virus was having on the nation.

The episode — as Frydenberg stood next to Prime Minister Scott Morrison — raised fears that coronavirus may have touched the highest levels of the Australian government.

AFP



