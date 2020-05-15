Governors Were Misguided On Infectious Diseases Bill – Reps

The House of Representatives has responded to the call by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to step down the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, Chairman of the House Committee on Media, Benjamin Kalu, said the governors were misguided on the bill.

He explained that the lawmakers had resolved to subject the Bill to a public hearing where Nigerians from all walks of life would have the opportunity to make their inputs towards the draft legislation.

According to Kalu, the NGF’s position is coming rather late and the House legislates for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja only.

He said the lawmakers were surprised that in arriving at its decision, the NFG relied on an update from Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal – a former Speaker and erstwhile ranking member of the House.

The House spokesman stressed that bills such as the Control of Infectious Diseases were not subject of the concurrence of State Houses of Assembly or state governors, as stated in the Constitution.

He added that the governors ought to be aware of the lawful processes of legislation and “should not be misguided” by the position of the former speaker.

Kalu raised concern that the presence of Governor Tambuwal in the NGF’s consultative panel may not guarantee a smooth interface with the lawmakers.

He alleged that the former speaker seemed to have already taken a biased position and called on the NGF to review the membership of the consultative committee.

