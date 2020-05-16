BREAKING: Buhari Receives Native Cure For COVID-19 From Madagascar

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a native remedy for the COVID-19 from Madagascar.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this on Saturday in a series of tweets.

According to Mr Garba, samples of the native remedy were brought by the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Embalo.

However, he noted that President Buhari reiterated that all necessary procedures will be put in place before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received the Madagascan native formulation against the #Covid-19 pandemic, and reiterated that he will listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 16, 2020

Read Also: Madagascar Cure Will Be Subjected To Regulatory Process Before Use In Nigeria – PTF

More to follow.