BREAKING: Buhari Receives Native Cure For COVID-19 From Madagascar

Channels Television  
Updated May 16, 2020
File Photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a native remedy for the COVID-19 from Madagascar.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this on Saturday in a series of tweets.

According to Mr Garba, samples of the native remedy were brought by the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Embalo.

However, he noted that President Buhari reiterated that all necessary procedures will be put in place before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

More to follow.



