Troops Raid Militants Hideout In Rivers, Recover Arms And Ammunition

Troops of 146 Battalion deployed in Bonny Island on the 12th of May 2020, raided and destroyed an identified pirates/militants hideout in Arugbanama Community in Bonny LGA of Rivers State.

During the operation, the gallant troops exchanged fire with the militants/pirates resulting in the neutralization of 2 of the criminals as well as recovery of one(1) AK 47 Rifle, one(1) Pump Action Rifle, one(1) Pistol, seven(7) AK 47 Rifle magazines, one(1) Pistol magazine, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 102 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 3 rounds of 9mm ball ammunition, one live cartridge, one camouflage uniform, one headgear, one speedboat and Four 85 Horse Power engines.

Similarly, in the early hours of 12th May 2020, troops of 3 Battalion (Rear) while on routine patrol arrested a suspected criminal named Stephen Eboje along Warri-Sapele Road in Uvwie LGA of Delta State and recovered one AK 47 Rifle from the suspect.

In a communique on Sunday, the Military high command congratulated the gallant troops for their resilience, courage, and dedication to the noble cause of defending the nation against the criminal elements. The command also urged the general public to continue to provide credible information to the Armed Forces of Nigeria regarding criminality in their environment.