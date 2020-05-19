Suspected Bandits Kill Eight Travellers In Taraba

Eight persons have been reported killed in an ambush by suspected bandits in Rafinkada community of Wukari Local Government Area in Taraba State.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Daniel Grace, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television revealed that the eight travellers were attacked on Monday.

According to him, the travellers were on their way to Donga Local Government Area of the state before they were ambushed. The victims have since been given mass burial in Rafinkada community, also in Wukari Local Government.

He added that the travellers numbering eleven were ambushed by the bandits while three escaped with various degrees of injuries.

The three travellers are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Wukari.

Daniel said security has, subsequently, been beefed up in the affected community to avoid a recurrence.

Meanwhile the state police public relations officer, David Misal says he is yet to be briefed by the Wukari Divisional Police Officer on the incident.