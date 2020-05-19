Yobe Governor Mourns Justice Garba Nabaruma

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has received with shock the death of the state Chief Judge, Justice Garba Musa Nabaruma, who died yesterday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Governor described the death of the late Chief Judge, as a huge loss to the family, the judiciary, the state and the country.

“He was a humble gentleman and a consummate professional who was known for fairness and justice. Late Nabaruma has done the state and the judiciary proud in the course of discharging his duties as a legal officer”.

Buni prayed God for the repose of his gentle soul in Aljannatul Firdaus and to grant the family, the judiciary and the people of Yobe state the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said the Chief Judge will be remembered for his enormous contributions to the development of the judiciary in Yobe state and Nigeria.

Late Naburama took office as the state Chief Judge in 2011 and, was the third Chief Judge of the state.