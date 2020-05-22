75-Year-Old Woman Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Ekiti

A 75-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications in Ekiti State, according to a statement from the State Government.

This was revealed in a post on the Ekiti State Government’s official Facebook page on Thursday.

The statement explained that the woman’s result came out positive after the samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for testing were returned.

“We can confirm that one (1) of the samples sent to the NCDC accredited laboratory for testing returned positive of the COVID-19 virus infection,” the statement read.

It added: “The new positive case, a 75-year-old female, has died from complications of the virus.”

On Thursday night, Nigeria reported 339 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its total infections to 7,016.

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC confirmed the new figures, saying that Lagos reported 139 new cases, Kano had 28, Oyo 28, Edo 25, and Katsina 22.

Other states with new cases include Kaduna with 18, Jigawa with 14, Yobe and Plateau with 13 cases each, the FCT with 11, eight in Gombe, five in Ogun, four in Bauchi and Nasarawa each, three in Delta, two in Ondo, and one each in Rivers and Adamawa.

NCDC also reported the discharge of 67 patients, bringing the number of successfully treated cases to 1,907.