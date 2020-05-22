CAN Felicitates With Muslims At Sallah

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it is rejoicing with, and congratulating the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, Head of Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) and President-General, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Nigerian Muslim Faithful on their successful completion of this year’s Ramadan.

In a letter addressed to the Sultan, CAN said it believes that the great yearly spiritual exercise is in obedience to the Holy Quran that says, “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous” — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183.

While the Christian body said it appreciates the coming to an end of this year’s Ramadan prayers, it however, implored all Muslims not to cease from continuously praying for the peace, unity and stability of the country.

“We wish to encourage Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world to continue to pray for a speedy end of COVID-19 in our country, continent and the entire world, to which the Christian Association of Nigeria is also fully committed.

“We commend Nigerians for their cooperation with the government so far in their attempts being made to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, despite all the inconveniences and hardships. It is our prayer that all those who are sick of the pandemic will recover very soon and that those who have lost their loved ones to the cold hands of death will be comforted by the Almighty God.

“May God help us all to continue to keep to the rules and regulations which the government has put in place to stop the spread of the pandemic! We also pray that all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations and ethnic identities, will continue to live righteously and harmoniously even after this annual spiritual exercise.

“Finally, we wish Your Eminence, the Muslim faithful and indeed the Federal Republic Nigeria, Happy Id el Fitri. God bless you!,” the letter signed by Barrister Joseph Bade Daramola, CAN’s General Secretary, partially read.