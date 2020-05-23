Sallah: Secondus Asks Muslims To Pray For Nigeria Over Leadership Failure

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, believes Nigeria needs to be rescued from failed leadership.

In his Sallah message released by his media office on Saturday, Secondus urged all muslims in the country to seek God’s face as a remedy.

Sallah marks the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting period by Muslim faithfuls.

Islam is one of two major religions in Nigeria.

“Our refusal to allow the lessons of Ramadan influence our conduct is the reason we continue to suffer despite the lavish blessing from God to us as a nation,” Secondus said.

“The lessons of the last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningless in our lives if the solemnness of the period does not influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another.”

Secondus said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the failure of leadership in Nigeria.

He added that while leadership has always been a problem in Nigeria, “President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, elevated the failure to an unprecedented level that only a fervent prayer to God can save the country,” a statement from his media office said.